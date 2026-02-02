Waugh and Evans Return to WRNR Annapolis Lineup

Cortona Media’s 93.5 WRNR (WYRE-AM) is bringing Bob Waugh and Carrie Evans back to its on-air lineup. The announcement follows the Annapolis station’s return to FM service last summer and the addition of programming executive and consultant Jay Stevens as partner.

Waugh and Evans previously held on-air roles at WRNR until the original station was sold in 2022. Beginning February 16, Evans takes over RNR Café for weekday afternoons, with Waugh adding Saturday middays as of February 14.

Cortona Media owner Kirk Litton shared, “ To be 6 months into the WRNR relaunch and have an on-air team of Dave Z, Neci, and now Bob and Carrie; plus the programming expertise of Jay and Jason Kidd behind the scenes; it feels like we just won the Powerball. Let ’ s go!”

Evans said, “I am so happy and humbled to be returning to the air at my favorite hometown station! It is with so much pride that I say, WRNR’s new owners understand, appreciate and are working their tails off to live up to the station’s storied history. They have offered me an opportunity I no longer imagined possible, and it is my great honor to be able to work in this unbelievable town once again”.

Bob Waugh said, “When I heard Jay Stevens and Kirk Litton would be tasked with resuscitating WRNR, having worked with both from my time at WHFS, I really wanted to get involved…I started to think about ways to celebrate our time in Annapolis on Main Street by taking a stroll down Memory Lane. While I love the consulting work I do with Paragon, I have started to miss being on the air and conducting interviews with the artists I admire so much. WRNR’s return provides me with an opportunity to do both!”