Dan Bongino Confirms On-Air Comeback With Westwood One

As Radio Ink reported in December, Conservative media personality Dan Bongino made it official: he will return to radio in early February with Cumulus Media’s Westwood One. Bongino was last heard on-air in March before his stint as FBI Deputy Director.

During an appearance on Hayley Caronia’s Nightly Scroll, Bongino confirmed that his nationally syndicated show will relaunch on radio, podcast, and video platform Rumble. He said his return will mark “the beginning of a new chapter” for the show and its audience. “I loved the job, but I missed you guys. Loud, obnoxious Dan Bongino, taking on the world of grifters, bums, and losers, is absolutely back,” he commented.

Bongino, who left broadcasting in early 2025 to accept a federal appointment from President Donald Trump, described the experience as “the honor of a lifetime,” adding that his year in Washington offered “a perspective you can only get from the inside.” He said his assignment was to “help fix the place” and referenced personnel and operational reforms implemented during his tenure.

A joint press release from Westwood One and Rumble is expected early next week, with Bongino telling Caronia that the show will air weekdays from 10a to 12p ET. This means Westwood is likely keeping Vince Coglianese’s The VINCE Show in the noon to 3p ET early afternoon slot previously held by Bongino.

Bongino’s decision is undoubtedly responsible for sighs of relief in the Cumulus C-Suite, as the popular personality’s departure was tied to an estimated $15 million loss of revenue in 2025.

