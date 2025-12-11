Audacy Dallas Raises A ‘Grande’ Total for Two Children’s Hospitals

Audacy’s La Grande 107.5 (KMVK) has raised more than $200,000 during its 13th annual radiothon supporting Cook Children’s Hospital and Children’s Medical Center Dallas. The event, held December 4 and 5, was hosted by El Chiquilín Todas Las Mañanas.

The morning show aired stories from patients and families throughout the two-day broadcast.

El Chiquilin commented, “I am so proud of the Metroplex community. Even in difficult times, they continue to rise above it and give generously to support such a meaningful cause.”

