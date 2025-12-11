Life 88.5 Turns Terrific Tuesdays Into Ten Tons of Food In KC

Northwestern Media’s Life 88.5 (KJNW) and its listeners across Kansas City turned faith into action this fall, collecting more than 20,000 pounds of groceries during the station’s annual Terrific Tuesday food drive series. The eight-week initiative doubled last year’s total.

Each Tuesday leading up to Thanksgiving, the Christian broadcaster hosted collection events in a different town where listeners donated food for their neighbors in need. The station surpassed its 20,000-pound goal during the final collection in Weston, capping off a season of generosity. Every pound of food stayed local, often going directly to nearby pantries and community organizations.

Life 88.5 Program Director Melony McKaye said, “Our listeners are the real difference-makers. Every can and every box is a story of hope and compassion. This is what it looks like when faith becomes action. We are so thankful to see God’s love shining through our community.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.