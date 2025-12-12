Blast From The Past: Dick Van Dyke; WDAN, 1940s

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features American pop culture icon Dick Van Dyke on the eve of his 100th birthday. Long before the stage and screen, Dick got his start on the airwaves of his hometown station, WDAN in Danville, IL.

At just 16, the entertainer hosted evening programs as a high school student. After serving briefly in World War II, he returned home and produced several local radio shows, including a weekly serial called Bankers Hours, spotlighting area businesses and industries.

Two surviving episodes from 1946 remain in WDAN’s archives.

While working at WDAN, he drew this “fanciful self-portrait sketch,” according to the Danville Public Library.

Happy 100th, Dick!

