FCC Veteran Michael O’Rielly to Lead The Media Institute in 2026

After more than forty years with The Media Institute, Richard Kaplar will step down as President and CEO on January 31. Former FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly will succeed him in leading the First-Amendment-forward communications policy organization.

Kaplar, who joined the Institute in 1981, has been involved in the creation of every major initiative in its history, including the Communications Forum Luncheon Series, the annual Free Speech America Gala, and Free Speech Week. As president, he launched the Digital Media Center in 2020, The Madison Project in 2023, and the Institute’s Fellows Program, of which his successor is a Senior Fellow.

O’Rielly, President of MPORielly Consulting Inc. and a former FCC Commissioner from 2013 to 2020, also serves on the Steering Committee of the Institute’s Madison Project and is a member of its First Amendment Advisory Council.

O’Rielly remarked, “I am humbled by the Board’s selection of me to replace Rick Kaplar, who has so ably and honorably served The Media Institute for decades. The organization’s defense and promotion of the principles within the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment remain critical to our nation and political discourse and will be central to my work at The Media Institute.”

Kaplar plans to remain as a consultant following his departure.

He commented, “I’ve had the privilege of advancing The Media Institute’s mission for 44 years, and especially during these last eight years as its head. It’s been extremely satisfying, but I think it’s time for change. I fully support Mike O’Rielly, and I look forward to his energy and ideas for the Institute.”

The Media Institute Board of Trustees Chairman Richard Wiley added, “With a career spanning five decades, Rick Kaplar has been an inspirational leader of the Institute. We both are pleased to welcome Mike O’Rielly as our new and outstanding President and CEO.”