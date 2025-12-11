Ford Foundation Backs the Future of Indie Radio With $1.5M Grant

The Association of Independents in Radio (AIR) has secured a $1.5 million investment from the Ford Foundation as part of a new five-year partnership aimed at strengthening support for independent audio creators and advancing sustainability across the industry.

Founded in 1989, AIR serves as a national network for producers, editors, engineers, documentarians, and media entrepreneurs. The organization provides training, mentorship, and advocacy for independent voices in audio journalism and storytelling.

The Ford Foundation agreement will provide flexible, multi-year funding to build AIR’s long-term capacity — a departure from traditional project-specific grants. According to AIR, the investment will help the organization “grow stronger and more resilient” by allowing it to invest directly in people, systems, and strategic initiatives that “adapt, lead, and drive lasting change.”

Over the next five years, AIR plans to expand access to training, resources, and paid opportunities for freelancers while bolstering advocacy efforts around pay equity, fair contracting, and creator representation. The funding will also support the development of new collaborative models, including regional hubs, creator cooperatives, and shared economic platforms designed to improve financial stability for independent producers.

AIR Board Co-President Keisha “TK” Dutes said, “The resources provided by the Ford Foundation will help us not only continue important work supporting independents in media, but it will enable us to start brand new initiatives that are sorely needed, like advocacy work and more. This support strengthens AIR’s ability to organize around issues that impact creators, build collective power, and give independents real influence in how the audio industry operates and evolves.”