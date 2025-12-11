MIW Opens Digital Sales Mentorship Program for Second Year

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has extended the application window for the return of its Digital Sales Mentorship Program, a year-long initiative supporting the growth and professional development of women in digital radio sales.

The deadline was shifted from December 12 to December 29. Applications are open to women with at least three years of sales experience currently working in radio or digital media sales in the United States.

Now in its second year, the program will pair one female seller or manager with an experienced industry mentor for personalized, one-on-one coaching. The selected mentee will receive monthly sessions with their mentor, access to digital subject-matter experts, and training across digital revenue strategy, including marketing analytics, streaming, podcasting, social media, cross-platform integration, and sales leadership development.

Last year’s inaugural mentee was Saga Communications Charleston Director of Digital Strategy Nikki Kuniej.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “The Digital Sales Mentorship Program is all about helping women step confidently into the future of radio. We’re not just teaching digital strategy, we’re building the next generation of female leaders who are transforming how audio connects with audiences and drives results.”