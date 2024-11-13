Saga’s Nikki Kuniej Selected As First MIW Digital Sales Mentee

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has announced Saga Communications Charleston Director of Digital Strategy Nikki Kuniej as the first mentee for its new Digital Sales Mentorship program.

The new MIW mentorship, sponsored by Beasley Media Group, aims to support women in digital radio sales by providing mentorship and professional development.

Outside of her digital work with Saga, Kuniej is an active member of her community, serving on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry and participating in the Charleston Chamber’s Regional Policy Committee, Thrive Ladies Networking, and Regional Housing Coalition. Her achievements include being named a 2023 “One to Watch,” recognition as a Charleston Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree, and receiving the 2024 RAB Rising Thru the Ranks award.

Kuniej will participate in monthly coaching sessions with industry leaders to enhance her expertise in digital strategy and innovation.

She commented, “I am overjoyed to be selected as the MIW Digital Mentee. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime to have personal access to such accomplished and high-achieving women for a year. Heading into 2025, I set a personal goal to focus on professional development, and this is the ideal way to start the year.”

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said, “We are thrilled to support such an impactful mentoring program that underscores the critical role of digital innovation in our industry.”

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff added, “Nikki’s dedication to her professional growth and community service truly embodies the spirit of this mentorship. We’re eager to see the impact she’ll make as she continues to thrive in her career. With leaders like Nikki, the future of radio is promising—and with the support of companies like Beasley Media Group, our ability to offer meaningful mentorship opportunities is stronger than ever.”