Ewell Adds Wilmington as News and Sports Cuts Grow At iHeart

iHeartMedia continues its sweeping restructuring efforts, more news has been revealed of combed leadership roles and staff reductions – particularly hitting the broadcaster’s News/Talk and Sports stations from Los Angeles to Albany, NY.

As part of its ongoing leadership consolidation, iHeartMedia has added market management of its Wilmington, DE, stations to Salisbury/Ocean City, MD, Market President Katie Ewell’s duties. The addition of Wilmington’s five stations brings those under her oversight to 11.

Ewell previously served as Vice President of Sales for iHeart Salisbury, after beginning her career at the USA Today Network’s MediaOnePA.

iHeartMedia Mid-Atlantic Area President Brit Goldstein commented, “Katie has done incredible work in Salisbury, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership and creativity. By adding the Wilmington market to her purview, she will bring her outstanding approach to partnership and innovative solutions to the entire Delmarva Peninsula. I’m excited to see Katie and the team flourish in her expanded leadership role.”

Ewell stated, “I’m excited to expand my role and take on opportunities in the Wilmington market. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams in both Wilmington and Salisbury to drive success and deliver outstanding results for our partners and listeners.”

With her promotion comes additional layoffs across multiple markets.

In Los Angeles, cuts followed the resignation of KFI-AM Program Director Robin Bertolucci, who had been with the station for 25 years. Former News Director Chris Little, one of the 13 staff members let go from KFI, shared insight into the impact. “We had 25 staff members including me. Thirteen were laid off. Three were asked to stay. I haven’t spoken to two others. Three have not been contacted by management. Four weekday anchors are still on the job,” Little posted on X.

In San Antonio, WOAI talk show host Joe Pags was informed his local program had been canceled. Despite the loss of his flagship station, Pags will continue his nationally syndicated show via Compass Media Networks. “The show will still be the show, and it doesn’t change much other than we had a system set up through a studio in San Antonio that would take it from my studio…all that has to be now done by me or my staff, and not iHeartMedia in San Antonio,” Pags explained.

In New York’s Capital Region, iHeart’s reductions affected multiple stations. Longtime WGY morning host Doug Goudie was let go, as were Jeff Levack and Tom “Goz” Goslowski, co-hosts of Levack and Goz on Fox Sports 980. Morning host Jaime Roberts also exited from WTRY 98.3, according to the Albany Times Union.

During the company’s Q3 earnings call, CEO Bob Pittman highlighted iHeart’s ongoing efforts to achieve $150 million in savings, saying, “We’ve now taken another significant step in our modernization journey, flattening our organization, eliminating redundancies, and breaking down silos. It will be easier to do business with us and easier to get our business done as well as accelerate revenue growth.”