Giants of Broadcasting Honored at LABF’s Annual NYC Luncheon

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation celebrated some of the most influential figures in media during its annual Giants of Broadcasting and Electronic Arts luncheon, held Tuesday at Gotham Hall in New York City.

LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman opened the event with welcoming remarks as 60 Minutes correspondent and 2018 Giant honoree Bill Whitaker served as master of ceremonies.

For radio, renowned programmer and Radio Ink columnist Mike McVay was honored for his decades of leadership. McVay paid tribute to his family and his friend and colleague Stephen A. Smith, who was also honored as a Giant for his tenure at ESPN. In his moving speech, Smith credited McVay as a mentor who helped him rebuild his career after he was fired early in his career, only to return and take the sports talk world by storm with First Take.

Skyview Networks President and CEO Steve Jones was also inducted, sharing his personal journey in broadcasting and emphasizing the importance of ethics and accountability in broadcast journalism.

Outside of radio, The TODAY Show meteorologist and co-anchor Al Roker was named a Giant and reflected on his journey from SUNY Oswego to Cleveland to the national stage with humility and humor. Actor Christine Baranski was recognized for her prolific career in theater, film, and television.

Longtime broadcast TV owner Patsy Smullin was celebrated along with CBS News and Stations President Wendy McMahon, who remarked on the precarious state of journalism today. She highlighted the challenges posed by news deserts and declining public trust in journalism, stating that these challenges also present opportunities for broadcasters to excel.

The LABF also recognized Hearst Television’s archival preservation project, a significant initiative featured in RBR+TVBR earlier this year. Michael J. Hayes accepted the honor on behalf of Hearst.

More information can be found on the LABF’s website to support the organization’s mission.