Creating More Call-Ins

(By Rick Fink) Are you receiving call-ins at your stations? A few? A lot? When kidding us about getting lucky with a sale, an old sales manager of mine would say, “Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while.”

If this is your approach to getting call-ins, I can guess the answer to the question above is, a few!

Good inbound leads today are hard to come by, especially if you don’t have a system in place to generate call-ins. Every station and group should have a system. The best and most productive place to start: your own airwaves! And, it must be more than just saying, “Hey, if you need to advertise, give us a call.” That won’t work.

What’s your system?

The group that receives the greatest number of call-ins is ALWAYS the station with the best reputation. Not the reputation for having the best radio stations, but the reputation for having the best “advertising experts” within your market.

Media reps suggest to their prospects and clients daily that they need to advertise and promote themselves to generate traffic. But here’s the funny thing… most stations do very little, if anything at all, to promote themselves on the sales side of the business. Why not??? And the crazy part is… the inventory to promote your own stations is FREE!

It seems like a formula for success, doesn’t it?

Are you doing what you’re asking your clients and prospects to do every day?

Rick Fink from ENS Media can be reached at 605-310-2062 or [email protected]. Read Rick’s Radio Ink archives here.