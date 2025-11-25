Leading Through the Identity Threat

How much has artificial intelligence become a part of your life? Where was it a year ago? Where will it be a year from now? Lots of questions. Is it taking over our jobs? Is it taking over our lives? Is it just simply taking over?

One of the most respected technology media consultants, Shelley Palmer, recently wrote about what he calls the Identity Threat, as he defines it: the anxiety people feel when they realize AI can now do things one thought only humans could do. That hits close to home for anyone in radio.

AI can already schedule music, generate copy, analyze ratings, and even mimic voices. Some jobs have shifted or vanished. For managers and program directors, this adds another layer to an already demanding role: leading a staff through a change that feels more personal than ever.

So how do you do that?

Name the Fear

You can’t lead people through what you won’t talk about. Acknowledge what your team is feeling. Pretending AI isn’t changing the landscape only builds mistrust. Radio has always evolved, from carts to automation and tape to digital, and adaptability has always been part of our DNA. Remind your staff of that history.

Reframe the Threat

AI is brilliant at processing and predicting. But it doesn’t feel. It doesn’t believe in something. It doesn’t connect emotionally. That’s where your people shine. Reframe this moment: their value isn’t in what can be automated – it’s in what can’t.

The machine can pick songs. You can make a listener laugh between them.

AI can draft copy. You can tell a story that sticks.

AI can crunch the data. You can translate it into connection.

Lead With Humanity

If AI strips the routine out of our jobs, then the human part becomes even more vital. Celebrate originality. Encourage risk-taking. Make your meetings about people, not just performance. Build emotional capital – trust, culture, and belonging. Those are things no algorithm can replicate.

Demystify the Tools

The best way to beat fear is through understanding. Bring AI into the open. Let your team experiment safely. Maybe it’s using it for show prep, brainstorming, or scheduling tweaks. Then talk about what worked and what didn’t. The more your people see AI as a tool, not a threat, the more empowered they’ll feel.

Reconnect to the “Why”

At its core, radio is still about serving, informing, and inspiring real people in real communities. That hasn’t changed, and never will. When your team reconnects to that purpose, the identity threat loses its bite.

Technology will keep evolving. What listeners will always crave is authenticity: a voice that understands them, laughs with them, and lifts them up. AI might schedule the music, but only you can play the heart. As Eleanor Roosevelt said, “A good leader inspires people to have confidence in the leader; a great leader inspires people to have confidence in themselves.”