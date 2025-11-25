Saga’s Capitol Media Marks 20 Years of Cares for Kids Radiothon

Listeners and local businesses around Springfield, IL, joined Saga Communications’ Capitol Media Group to raise $150,499 during the cluster’s 20th Annual Cares for Kids Radiothon to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network and HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital.

The two-day event featured live broadcasts across 103.7 WDBR, 101.9 The Wolf (WLFZ), and 1240 AM WTAX, with air talent like Blake Stadel, Dina Michaels, Mikee Connolly, Will Stevenson, and Sarah Smerz interviewing doctors, nurses, patients, and donors throughout.

The group’s radiothon has now generated more than $2.3 million over its 20-year history for Children’s Miracle Network and St. John’s Children’s Hospital.

Capitol Media Group Vice President and General Manager Chris Bullock said, “The stories of how many children are helped each and every year at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital is so heart-warming. We have such a treasure right here in Springfield that is a great resource for babies and children all over Central Illinois. The Central Illinois community is so gracious every year. I’m extremely proud of our team for putting this all together!”

