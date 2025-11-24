Country Radio Seminar Slices 2026 Price For ‘Thankful Sale’

Country Radio Seminar has announced its annual Thankful Sale, offering attendees a discount on the current three-day registration rate for CRS 2026. More panels, mentoring events, and marquee programming are due to be announced in the coming weeks.

The sale runs through the end of Tuesday, November 25, with the discount automatically applied at checkout. CRS 2026 will take place March 18–20 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Some details about the event have already been released.

A new partnership with the Radio Vendor Alliance will debut the day before the show with “The Radio Station of the Future: CRS Pre-Show Seminars,” a bonus learning opportunity for all registered attendees. Topics include “The Radio Station of the Future: Innovation, Automation & Next-Gen Technology” and “The Vendor Roundtable: Tools & Solutions Shaping Tomorrow’s Radio Operations.”

The 2026 Digital Music Summit will return with platform and data insights as well as new Cycle of a Song segments featuring Koe Wetzel’s High Road and Chase Matthew’s Darlin’. Additional sessions include “The Showdown of the Top 20: Comparing the Social, Streaming, and Radio Charts of 2025” and “Nielsen Schmielsen: New Platforms for Audience Data & Analytics.”

General sessions will explore communication, leadership, and sales development through panels such as “Living in the Gap: Communicating, Managing & Working Across Generations,” “The Disruptors: What If YOU Took a Risk?,” “Your Mic! Your Market! Your Moment as the OG Influencer,” “Pitch Please!,” and “It’s Not the Size of the Staff: It’s How You Use It.”