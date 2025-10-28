CRS and Radio Vendor Alliance Partner for Pre-Show Forum

For the first time, Country Radio Seminar is getting three pre-show seminars focused on the next era of radio operations, ranging from music programming and AI innovation to digital strategy and revenue growth, in conjunction with the Radio Vendor Alliance.

Attendees will begin with That Right Sound, a deep dive into music curation, artificial intelligence, production mastery, and emerging trends in music discovery and access. On Being Digital – Driving Listener Interactions and New Revenue follows, spotlighting engagement across mobile apps, websites, and streaming platforms while uncovering new approaches to digital monetization.

The day concludes with It’s All About the Money, an actionable session on boosting financial efficiency through partnerships, trade revenue, and streamlined station management.

Founded in 2024, the Radio Vendor Alliance is a coalition of broadcast technology and service providers created to help small and mid-size station owners streamline vendor selection and strengthen strategic planning.

Set for the afternoon of Tuesday, March 17, all sessions for The Radio Station of the Future are included with all full CRS 2026 registrations. A limited number of one-day passes will be available for purchase for those attending the pre-show only.