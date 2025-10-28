Bonneville Sacramento Secures Seattle DOS To Lead Market

After a half-decade driving sales success in Seattle, Jim Richmond is heading south to lead Bonneville International’s Sacramento market. The company has tapped the seasoned sales executive as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for the four-station cluster.

Richmond joined Bonneville Seattle as Director of Sales in September 2020, succeeding Cathy Cangiano in the role. He previously held sales leadership roles with Audacy in San Francisco, Denver, and Seattle, as well as CBS Radio and iHeartMedia.

He will oversee MIX 96 (KMXZ), NOW 100.5 (KNCI-HD2), New Country 105.1 KNCI, and Sactown Sports (KHTK-AM).

Bonneville President and COO Tanya Vea said, “I’m thrilled for Jim to take on this leadership role in Sacramento. This market has a great lineup of stations, a strong digital sales business, and wonderful employees. Jim has shown himself to be an excellent leader, and his background is the perfect fit. I’m confident that he will build on the strengths of the market, developing the business and the culture at Bonneville Sacramento.”

Richmond remarked, “I’m honored to join the Sacramento team. These stations have a meaningful connection to the community, and I look forward to supporting our people, growing our digital presence, and serving listeners wherever they are across every platform with purpose and innovation.”