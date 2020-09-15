Bonneville Names New DOS Seattle

Jim Richmond has been hired as the Bonneville Seattle media cluster’s Director of Sales. He takes over for Cathy Cangiano who has been promoted to SVP Market Manager in the cluster.

Most recently, Richmond was the General Sales Manager at Entercom in San Francisco. His experience also includes time at Entercom in Denver and Seattle, plus stints with CBS Radio and Clear Channel.

“I believe Jim Richmond’s experience, combined with his business acumen and strong leadership skills are well aligned to capitalize on opportunities that we have identified as integral to our success,” said Cangiano.

Richmond, who started his career 32 years ago in Seattle, is ready to get started in the Emerald city. “Helping clients market their businesses provides us with a constant learning experience,” said Richmond. “I know how fortunate I am to be excited and energized at work every day, and hope to help those I work with feel the same.”