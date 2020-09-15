Shawn Parr Hosting Concert Series

Country radio personality Shawn Parr, host of nationally syndicated Shawn Parr’s Across the Country, is set to host a 10 week free virtual concert series. Taking the Highways Across America is sponsored by Camping World.

Key Networks, Parr’s syndication partner, says the Tuesday evening concert series will feature some of Country Music’s biggest acts. On the bill: Alabama, Martina McBride, Chris Young, Ricky Skaggs and Steven Curtis Chapman, Sugarland, Zac Brown Band, Lady A, Brett Young, Little Big Town and Vince Gill and Amy Grant.

The virtual concert will stream live at 8:00 PM CST at: www.CampingWorld.com/Concert.