Triton Digital Targeting With Tru Optik

Triton Digital is now offering advertisers targeted distribution using Tru Optik’s Political Data Cloud. Advertisers can now purchase digital audio inventory on an audience-addressable basis according to political interests and behaviors.

“As a result of being able to target, reach and connect with listeners on such a personal level, ad effectiveness will significantly increase in terms of performance and engagement, which will undoubtedly attract more political advertisers to streaming audio throughout the 2020 election cycle and beyond,” said John Rosso, President, Market Development, Triton Digital.

“Identifying and targeting voters with precision is critical to political campaign success,” said Richard Kosinski, EVP Sales, Tru Optik. “Where the media has become increasingly fragmented and politics have become more mainstream, it’s invaluable to reach voters on any device, anytime, and anywhere with relevant content communication, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

According to Tru Optik, digital media accounted for less than 15% of ad spending in the 2016 presidential election, but is expected to more than double in the 2020 presidential election.