iHeart Marks Hispanic Heritage Month

The 2020 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will celebrate the best in Latin culture and music during Hispanic Heritage Month in October. A virtual music festival and iHeartRadio Corazon Latino Award presentation will be featured.

Hosted by Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air personality for iHeartRadio, this year’s virtual event will feature remote performances from artists’ homes and studios around the world. Santos will present Nicky Jam with this year’s award, which honors an individual that exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work in enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community.

“At a time when COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting the Latin community and people of color, we hope the 2020 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina and our month-long Hispanic Heritage Month spotlight of the inspiring thought leaders impacting today’s culture will be a reminder of our resilience and achievements,” said Santos.

Additionally, from September 15 through October 15, iHeartRadio will recognize achievements and contributions from some of today’s biggest artists, personalities, politicians and more from the Latin community with a series of audio vignettes.

The October 8 virtual concert will feature performances from Ozuna, Prince Royce, Anitta, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, Camilo and Nicky Jam.