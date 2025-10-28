Quu Appoints Joe Marshall to VP of Technical Success

As the radio dashboard evolves, so does Quu. The company has elevated Joe Marshall to Vice President of Technical Success, tasking him with leading the next phase of Visual Radio innovation across broadcast, digital, and streaming platforms.

Marshall joined Quu in 2021 as Technical Success Manager and has since worked on collaboration between customer support and development teams, while helping broadcasters leverage Quu’s real-time music, content, and advertiser visual tools.

He also led the development of Quu’s annual In-Vehicle Visuals Report, tracking how AM/FM radio appears across the 100 best-selling new vehicle models in the US. Marshall will now help guide Quu’s expansion into digital audio and streaming platforms.

Marshall stated, “We’re rolling out new products designed to grow time spent listening and revenue, not just on the dashboard, but wherever audiences tune in. Radio plays a vital role in our communities, and we’re committed to strengthening that connection through visuals that engage, inform, and keep radio front and center on every screen.”

Quu CEO Steve Newberry added, “Joe’s unique blend of technical expertise and deep understanding of radio makes him invaluable to Quu and our partners. He’s been a driving force behind our innovation, and his contributions continue to move both Quu and the industry forward.”