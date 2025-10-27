Dayanara Torres Markes Her Radio Debut With Enrique Santos

Former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres will join as a new co-host of iHeartMedia’s nationally syndicated Enrique Santos Morning Show. Torres joins the program, originating from iHeartMedia Miami’s TÚ 94.9 FM (WZTU), alongside Santos, DJ Xtreme, Harold Valenzuela, Julio El Producer, and Gaby Jordan.

This marks the radio debut for the actress and TV host.

Santos said, “Dayanara has already conquered the worlds of pageantry and television — now she’s conquering morning radio. She’s real, she’s radiant, and she’s the perfect addition to our family. The chemistry is instant, and the laughs are non-stop.”

Torres shared, “This is such a beautiful new chapter for me. I’ve always loved connecting with people, and now I get to do it every morning – live, real, and full of laughter. I’m thrilled to join Enrique and this amazing team, and I can’t wait to wake up nuestra gente across the country with joy, energy, and heart.”