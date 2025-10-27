Seattle’s KXXO Gets Bilingual With $1.5 Million Bustos Buy

Bustos Media has completed its $1.5 million acquisition of KXXO 96.1 in Olympia, WA, officially rebranding the Seattle-serving signal as X96.1 FM, a new Latin Pop bilingual format. The purchase from David Rauh’s 3 Cities Inc. is closed following FCC approval.

Under the terms of the agreement, 3 Cities Inc. retains the KXXO.com website and the existing Mixx 96.1 branding, along with its studio lease, programming and marketing assets, production libraries, and associated service marks. Bustos Media will assume tower maintenance, including an estimated $100,000 in repairs.

For Bustos, X96.1 FM becomes its 35th station nationwide and its fifth FM in the Seattle-Tacoma market, joining Regional Mexican outlets KDDS, KZTM, KZMW, and KZGI.

Bustos Media President and CEO Amador Bustos stated, “Given the diversity of its Hispanic population, Seattle is the perfect metropolitan area to do a format with a wider contemporary sound. It includes music primarily from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Argentina, and Spain. Many of the Latin artists are also doing amazing collaborations with their US counterparts with urban, pop, and country sounds.”