SonicTrek.ai Taps Amanda Hensel to Lead MyCountry.fm Content

Former Taste of Country Editor-in-Chief Amanda Hensel has joined SonicTrek.ai as Content Coordinator and Director of Social Media for MyCountry.fm. Hensel will oversee localized content strategy for the AI-driven audio syndicator’s Country format platform.

She spent 14 years with Townsquare Media at Taste of Country, where she shaped the publication’s coverage of artists, trends, and genre storytelling.

Besides MyCountry.fm, SonicTrek.ai launched three other continuous AI-driven formats earlier this month: Alternative, Classic Rock, and Classic Hits.

SonicTrek.ai Partner and CEO Joel Denver said, “We are excited to have Amanda joining SonicTrek.ai in this important role. Localized AI content is what will make the difference between what’s on the radio now, and what will be on the radio in the near future. With all of the SonicTrek.ai format offerings, radio’s paradigm will shift towards a more creative playlist for each market, and the localized content from our AI hosts will draw in listeners and keep them entertained and coming back for more.”

MyCountry.fm Brand Manager Charlie Cook added, “When you’re starting something new and creative, it’s lucky to find someone who sees the potential and understands what it’s going to take to make the future come alive. Amanda is that for MyCountry.fm. She brings hands-on experience and a passion for the Country genre that allows us to meet our promise of telling localized stories every day.”

Hensel shared, “I’m thrilled to join the team at SonicTrek.ai and help shape the future of radio – particularly in overseeing content for MyCountry.fm and our social media efforts across all formats. What SonicTrek.ai is doing with AI feels fresh, forward-thinking, and exactly what this industry needs: more localized content. It’s time to breathe new life into one of entertainment’s most enduring formats.”