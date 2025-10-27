NPR Foundation Floats Buoymaster As Trustees Board Chair

John Buoymaster has been elected Chairperson of the NPR Foundation Board of Trustees, beginning a three-year term on November 1. The longtime Trustee and philanthropic advisor succeeds John McGinn, who served two consecutive terms leading the Foundation.

The NPR Foundation Board oversees the management of the Foundation’s assets and supports fundraising efforts that ensure the strength of NPR’s public service for years to come.

Buoymaster, who has served on the Foundation Board since 2013, brings more than a decade of experience in public media governance. His prior leadership includes roles on KQED’s Board, Executive Committee, and Development Steering Committee, where he helped strengthen community engagement and fundraising strategy.

Professionally, Buoymaster is Managing Director at Pathstone, advising philanthropists and nonprofits on impact strategy, governance, and investment. A lawyer by training, he began his career at J.P. Morgan & Co. in San Francisco. He holds degrees from Williams College and Stanford Law School.

Beyond public media, Buoymaster’s civic involvement runs deep. He sits on the Stuart Foundation Board and Investment Committee, advises the Columbia Center for Public Research and Leadership, and has previously served with organizations including the Children’s Health Council, Goodwill Industries of San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin Counties, and Marin Country Day School.

As Foundation Chair, Buoymaster will also join the NPR Board of Directors.