Radio: We Need to Expand the Platform

Recent findings from Edison Research in their Share of Ear series showed very positive results for the radio receiver. According to the company, 87% of all radio listening is on a traditional AM/FM receiver. This 2025 finding is only slightly less than the 2015 study, which showed 93% of radio listening was on a receiver.

This information makes it clear that the preferred listening device is a traditional radio. This is a validation for those who believe our medium should be referred to as “radio” and wonderful news… if you’re a manufacturer of radios.

While many heralded the radio receiver’s dominance after receiving the news, my reaction was more of concern than confidence. It’s hard for me to celebrate research results that support legacy technology versus the delivery platforms that younger audiences use for entertainment and information. How can we as an industry be excited when audio is viewed as hot and growing as sought-after content on multiple platforms, and radio isn’t seeing that growth?

Don’t misunderstand my reaction: I appreciate that this study shows the importance of keeping radio in the car. Critical Mass Insights also shared their study that found 96% of USA car buyers want AM/FM radio built into the car. Hopefully, automakers will take note.

I am buoyed by other information that includes confirmation of radio’s reach among Americans aged 12+. It shows radio listening at 82% of the population. AM/FM radio secures a commanding share of ad-supported listening in the car (around 84-86%). Across all listening locations (work, home, and car), AM/FM radio remains the leading ad-supported audio choice, capturing 66% of daily ad-supported listening time among U.S. adults, as of early 2025.

While digital platforms like streaming and podcasts have grown significantly, traditional AM/FM radio remains relevant due to its accessibility, local connection (news, weather, sports, community), and ease of use, particularly in vehicles. The Share of Ear report from Edison notes that in 2015, AM/FM receivers owned 93% of the time spent listening to the radio. Fast forward to today, and the portion of AM/FM listening done over a traditional receiver has slipped to 87%. Not a large decrease, but erosion, nonetheless.

I often ask friends and acquaintances a question: Do you have an actual radio receiver in your house? Most people have one somewhere. It’s not like it once was, where radios would be found in the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and likely in the living room/family room as part of a larger sound system.

The mobile device and smart speaker have made gains over the past ten years, but not significantly. Broadcast radio companies have made efforts to embrace digital platforms and technologies, but the traditional radio receiver continues to dramatically outperform all other devices for radio listening.

The Concern: Shouldn’t radio be listened to on more platforms in addition to over-the-air? Anecdotal information and real-life observations support the belief that audio is being listened to on mobile devices, computers, smart speakers, and smart televisions. Particularly among those under 35. Radio needs to be a part of audio consumption, and my belief is that requires us to be recognized as available everywhere audio is available.

My fear is that despite the outwardly positive research from Edison, radio is not growing in a way that makes it competitive with the DSPs. Radio doesn’t seem to be attractive to younger listeners. It’s not being listened to everywhere despite being available everywhere. It is a medium that is listened to in traditional ways, which needs to be recognized as limiting. Radio needs to join the digital world in a way that attracts an audience to the multiple platforms where it can be found.

The ubiquity of radio has to be called out, but it has to be more than promoting that radio can be heard on-air, online, on an app, and on smart speakers. Listening platforms should be a part of a station’s promotion and marketing. One platform should promote to the others. That includes podcasting. Everyone promotes on the radio to listen to a podcast, but why not reverse that and promote on a podcast to listen to the radio on-air, online, or on your smart speaker?

The importance of an enriched app is high-level. The under-35 audience has been raised in a world where it’s all about “the thumbs.” Typing, texting, e-mailing, and playing games with your thumbs on a device. Radio needs to be there. We must train the audience that AM/FM Radio isn’t available only on a radio receiver. Radio is everywhere. Work that into your branding. Radio distribution is something that the DSPs are envious of, but they’re growing as a platform.

Our objective should be to drive audience growth beyond OTA. Promotion, as mentioned, is important. Content curation that’s competitive with that delivered by other audio sources is critical. Being available everywhere is a benefit. The attraction of an audience still comes down to creating compelling, interesting, entertaining, informative content… and delivering it in a way that favors the listener.

It’s very much an objective that can be accomplished, but it will take a change in thinking away from the common approach. It will also take an investment in content, improvement of the listening environment, and patience.