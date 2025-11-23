Erick Erickson Listeners Donate $265K for Thanksgiving Meals

Compass Media Networks syndicated host Erick Erickson has raised more than $265,000 to provide Thanksgiving meals for families in need across the country through its annual partnership with the nonprofit Hungry for a Day, which partners with local food banks.

Hungry for a Day ensures meals are distributed ready-to-eat, meeting the needs of families without cooking resources. Erickson encouraged listeners to donate $40 to provide a complete holiday dinner for four, including turkey or smoked ham, sides, and dessert.

The campaign, which continues through Thanksgiving, aims to feed 75,000 people nationwide.

Erickson remarked, “Every year, my listeners remind me why this show exists—not just to discuss the issues of the day, but to drive real change in people’s lives. In these tough times, knowing we’ve put food on the table for thousands of families fills me with gratitude. This isn’t about politics; it’s about compassion, faith, and stepping up for our neighbors. Hungry for a Day makes it seamless, and our audience makes it extraordinary with an impact from coast to coast.”

