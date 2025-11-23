Bonneville Unveils Multi-Market Sports Advertising Network

Bonneville International is uniting its sports coverage across five major markets under the Bonneville Sports Network. The multi-market sports advertising platform is designed to give brands unified access to fans in Washington, Colorado, California, Arizona, and Utah.

The network combines Arizona Sports, Seattle Sports, Denver Sports, Sactown Sports, and KSL Sports in Salt Lake City, offering more than 63 hours of live sports programming each day across audio, video, digital, and social channels. Each station will continue to operate under its local sports identity while offering streamlined ad opportunities across markets.

Bonneville International President and COO Tanya Vea said, “Bonneville Sports Network gives advertisers both flexibility and scale. Our network reaches fans wherever and whenever they engage with sports, across every platform. Advertisers can now leverage that strength in a way that aligns with their goals, whether they’re pursuing national reach or meaningful local impact.”

Bonneville International Vice President of Digital Sales Aleece Southern said, “This platform creates a unified opportunity for advertisers. Bonneville Sports Network connects five powerhouse markets, enabling brands to reach millions of fans with one buy or go deeper in a single market through our local sports brands.”