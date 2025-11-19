Audacy Dallas AM Raises $30,000 for Make-A-Wish North Texas

Audacy Dallas’s NewsRadio 1080 KRLD-AM raised more than $30,000 for children facing critical illnesses during its Make-A-Wish North Texas community radiothon. Morning host Joe Kelley broadcast live from Grandscape, encouraging listeners to support Make-A-Wish.

Kelley shared stories from families impacted by the organization to raise awareness and support for children and families during the holiday season. The station extended the campaign through the weekend by encouraging online donations from listeners.

Audacy Vice President of News/Talk Programming Drew Anderssen shared, “This event was a powerful testament to what happens when a community’s heart aligns with a vital mission. We were humbled to witness the generosity of North Texas through every call, visit, and donation. The success of our inaugural radiothon wouldn’t be possible without our wonderful partnership with Make-A-Wish North Texas and NFM at Grandscape for their exceptional hospitality and spirit.”

Kelley added, “It was an honor to be part of KRLD’s first Make-A-Wish radiothon. I’ve been involved in wish-granting fundraisers for nearly 20 years now, and together with listeners and partners, we’ve helped raise more than $4 million for kids who need hope the most. As a two-time childhood cancer survivor, this organization is near to my heart, and every year, I’m reminded that the generosity of my community is the real story. I’m just grateful I get to help shine a light on it.”

