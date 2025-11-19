FCC Reopens Licensing System, Staggers Political File Uploads

The FCC has released more guidance for broadcasters following the reopening of its Licensing and Management System and Online Public Inspection File, following the record-breaking government shutdown that suspended dealmaking and political file reporting.

On Tuesday, the LMS was again available for submissions, including renewals, construction permit filings, and ownership reports.

To prevent system overload and provide an orderly reopening, all materials submitted between November 18 and November 25 will be treated as filed on November 25. Beginning November 26, LMS will resume normal first-come, first-served processing.

The FCC acknowledged that the unprecedented duration of the shutdown caused disruptions for licensees facing time-sensitive filings and expiring authorizations. As a result, the Bureau has extended or tolled several regulatory deadlines to ensure broadcasters are not penalized for circumstances beyond their control.

Any station that remained silent for 12 consecutive months ending between October 1 and November 18 must resume licensed operation by 11:59p ET on November 18 to avoid automatic license expiration. The Bureau noted that it has historically exercised discretion under this rule during extended government shutdowns to promote “equity and fairness.”

Construction permit holders whose deadlines expired during the shutdown must file a license-to-cover application by November 28 or submit a tolling request if construction remains incomplete. Additionally, all Special Temporary Authorities that would have expired between October 1 and December 4 have been automatically extended through December 5. Licensees must either request further extensions or certify completion of authorized operations by that date.

The Commission also issued a separate notice addressing political programming documentation. Because the Online Public File was unavailable during the shutdown during gubernatorial, state, and local elections on November 4, the FCC has established a staggered upload schedule to prevent system congestion.

Licensees in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut must complete their uploads between November 19 and 26. Those in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia have from December 1 to 8. California broadcasters are assigned December 9 to 16, while all remaining states and territories must upload records between December 17 and 24.

The Media Bureau encouraged broadcasters not to wait until the final day of their respective filing windows, emphasizing that records submitted within the assigned period will be considered timely.

FCC officials said staff will “work in good faith” with licensees encountering difficulties during the reopening period and that additional flexibility may be provided where justified. The Commission also advised that licensees avoid submitting non-urgent filings in the initial reopening phase to help maintain system performance.

The agency says all questions concerning radio-related matters should be directed to Audio Division contacts Albert Shuldiner or James Bradshaw.