Eight Female Trailblazers Honored at Gracies Leadership Awards

Industry leaders, executives, professionals, and students gathered at New York City’s Tribeca 360° for the Alliance for Women in Media Gracies Leadership Awards on Tuesday, highlighting eight women whose work continues to shape broadcast and digital media.

The event highlighted collaboration, mentorship, and the importance of visible leadership across all areas of media. Conversations throughout the room reflected a strong commitment to growth and representation.

Michelle Duke received the AWM Legacy Leadership Award, recognizing her work as President of the NAB Leadership Foundation. Duke noted the strength of the room, stating, “I see legacy everywhere.”

iHeartMedia EVP, Global Music Marketing and Strategy Alissa Pollack; Paper Kite Productions Head of Audio & Podcasts Jenna Weiss-Berman; Kino Lorber COO Martha Benyam; The Walt Disney Company President of Global Advertising Rita Ferro; BET Networks EVP, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy and News Connie Orlando; and NBCUniversal Local Chairman Valari Dobson Staab were all honored as Distinguished Leaders.

Attendees heard consistent themes tied to mentorship, leadership, and continued advocacy for women across all areas of media. Each speaker highlighted the importance of open opportunity, visible representation, and long-term support. Weiss-Berman spoke about creative development and stated, “Everything that has happened in my life, happened because I took a risk.”

Orlando focused on shared progress within the industry. She said her journey was “not a solo act, it’s me standing on the shoulders of the women who came before me.” .

Pollack addressed the importance of community within her work. She stated, “Radio itself at the heart is about community, and it’s about connection and about being there in people’s most joyful moments and their hardest days.”

Couric closed the program in conversation with Sheinelle Jones, Co-Host of NBC’s TODAY. Couric shared reflections on persistence and career growth, saying, “If you don’t have somebody who’s your mentor or who’s saying they really believe in you, you have to believe in yourself.” Her message emphasized resilience and the value of independent journalism in a changing media environment.

AWM President Becky Brooks shared, “As we look ahead to our 75th anniversary next year, our mission remains clear to amplify women’s voices, elevate their impact, and ensure their stories continue to inspire.”