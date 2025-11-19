Cumulus Memphis Goes To The Max For Ronald McDonald House

Cumulus Media’s 98.1 The Max (WXMX) raised more than $1 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis during its annual radiothon. The total marks a record-breaking second consecutive year the event surpassed the $1 million mark.

Funds will directly support housing, meals, and other essential services for families caring for children undergoing treatment at Memphis hospitals.

98.1 The Max Program Director Danni Bruns said, “This community never ceases to amaze us. Every dollar raised helps provide a home-away-from-home for families facing unimaginable challenges. We’re honored to be part of something so meaningful.”

Cumulus Memphis Vice President and Market Manager Morgan Bohannon said, “This is what local radio is all about — connecting with the community and making a real difference. We’re incredibly proud of our team and grateful to our listeners for stepping up in such a big way. The Ronald McDonald House is a lifeline for families, and we’re honored to support their mission.”

Bohannon added, “98.1 The Max extends its deepest gratitude to our listeners, sponsors, volunteers, and the Ronald McDonald House team for making this year’s Radiothon an unforgettable success.”

