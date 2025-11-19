Goodwin Grabs Program Director Role at WBCL Radio Network

WBCL Radio Network has named Glenn Goodwin its next Program Director, succeeding Scott Tsuleff, who will retire at the end of December after four decades in the role. Goodwin currently co-hosts middays alongside McKalia Robinson and serves as Podcast Producer.

The Christian broadcaster, which operates five FM signals and four FM translators reaching Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan, is owned by Taylor University in Fort Wayne.

A broadcaster of 25 years, Goodwin’s background includes leadership roles in programming, music direction, and production. He previously served as General Manager and Morning Show Host for Bowman Broadcasting in Tennessee and has held various other radio management positions throughout his career.

Goodwin commented, “I am excited to be taking on this role as we continue to work to deepen our connection within our communities that we serve! We have a great team, and I’m looking forward to the direction that we are heading in and am so thankful for the legacy of programming that Scott Tsuleff is handing off to me.”

Tsuleff said, “Glenn brings experience as well as a passion for radio and ministry. He’s the right person to help lead WBCL into the future of an ever-changing industry, and I’m excited to hand the reins over to him.”

WBCL Executive Director Ross McCampbell added, “Naturally, no one just replaces someone like Scott; however, it has been Scott’s love for our mission and our ministry family that has contributed most to his excellence and longevity. Glenn is out of the same mission-first mold while bringing with him a boatload of vital experience. We are so grateful to God for always bringing us the right people at the right time.”