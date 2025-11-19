New SiriusXM Show Highlights Italy’s Serie A Clubs and Stars

SiriusXM is partnering with Lega Serie A, Italy’s top professional football league, to launch a new weekly program focused exclusively on Serie A clubs, players, and stories. The new show, Serie A: Calcio – Made in Italy, will air on Thursday nights on SiriusXM FC.

The one-hour program will explore all the latest news from Italy’s premier league, home to American players Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Yunus Musah. “Calcio,” the Italian word for soccer, will feature a rotating team of hosts known for their coverage of international football.

The show’s primary hosts are Adam Summerton, a veteran Serie A commentator, and Charlie Stillitano, longtime SiriusXM FC host and president of Serie B club Spezia Calcio. They will be joined by Marco Messina, founder of Italian Football TV, and Tony Meola, Hall of Fame U.S. National Team goalkeeper and SiriusXM FC host.

The new program adds to SiriusXM’s existing coverage of Serie A, which includes live play-by-play broadcasts of select matches throughout the 2025–26 season.

SiriusXM SVP, Sports Programming, Content Marketing & Partnerships, and Artist Relations Jared Fox said, “Serie A is home to some of the world’s best clubs, and interest in the league continues to grow—especially with the rise of American stars on the pitch and the anticipation for the upcoming World Cup. This new show will provide both dedicated and new fans with great insight into all the latest Serie A news, delivered by our hosts who are true experts on the game.”