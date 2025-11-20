Sabrina Carpenter Is Once Again iHeartMedia’s Most-Played Artist

It was a sweet, but not particularly short, victory for Sabrina Carpenter, who for the second year in a row was the most-played artist across iHeartMedia’s more than 860 stations and on its digital platforms. The news came with the broadcaster’s 2025 iHeartRewind.

Carpenter claimed the top spot in iHeart’s annual year-in-review with more than 2.7 billion total audience spins nationwide. She was followed by SZA and Kendrick Lamar, who ranked second and third, respectively. The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, and Morgan Wallen each surpassed 2 billion spins, while Lady Gaga, Benson Boone, Post Malone, and Shaboozey rounded out the top ten.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars took the title for 2025’s most-played song with “Die With A Smile”, amassing more than 1.1 billion spins. Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “luther” and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” also led the list, each earning hundreds of millions of plays.

By genre, Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, and SZA topped the Pop charts, while Morgan Wallen and Jelly Roll led Country. Kendrick Lamar and GloRilla took the crown for Hip-Hop, Linkin Park and Green Day held the top positions in alternative, and Chris Brown and Usher led R&B.

Like many other music streaming apps, the iHeartRadio app will soon deliver personalized year-end summaries highlighting most-played artists and songs for individual users in the weeks ahead.