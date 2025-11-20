Philadelphia’s WMMR Plans Tribute Concert for Pierre Robert

Beasley Media Group’s 93.3 WMMR is honoring Pierre Robert’s legacy with a tribute concert on December 17. Pierre Robert: A Show of Life will see artists Robert supported over his career come together to honor the host, who passed away last month at the age of 70.

Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, and Ed Roland of Collective Soul will each perform. Philadelphia bands The Hooters and David Uosikkinen’s In The Pocket, featuring musicians from The A’s, Beru Revue, and Tommy Conwell, will also take the stage.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance, or MANNA, which provides medically tailored meals and nutrition education to individuals with serious illnesses and was one of the many causes Robert assisted in his life.

In an event announcement shared by WMMR morning duo Preston and Steve, the duo said, “This night is a celebration of the man who taught us to slow down, to listen closely, and to treat music as a sacred companion on the road of life. It is a thank you to Pierre Robert for every moment of joy and reflection he has shared with the WMMR family. Most of all, it is a reminder that the spirit of peace and love he carries so naturally continues to echo through the city he calls home.”