AWM Foundation 2025 Gift & Experience Fundraiser Now Open

In advance of next week’s Gracies Leadership Awards Luncheon in New York, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has opened bidding for its 2025 Gift & Experience Fundraiser, supporting the next generation of women in media and communications.

All proceeds from the auction benefit the AWM Foundation’s ongoing work supporting leadership development, scholarship opportunities, and mentorship initiatives.

Among this year’s standout prizes is the opportunity to score a walk-on role in a 2026 Hallmark original movie, complete with a behind-the-scenes set tour and the chance to display a personal message on one of the billboards at one of the world’s most famous landmarks: Times Square.

Luxury enthusiasts will find an array of designer pieces from Louis Vuitton, Burberry, YSL, and David Yurman. For sports fans, two sets of tickets are up for grabs: the New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets game on February 4, and the New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins matchup on January 10.

A full list of prizes is available via AWM.

Bidding for the 2025 Gift & Experience Fundraiser is open now through November 17 at 5p ET. For those attending the Gracies Leadership Awards luncheon on November 18, raffle ticket sales will continue onsite.