A Job-Winning Media Kit

Our guest column this week is from former Audacy Regional VP based in San Diego and now Pamal Broadcasting Corporate Director of Operations and Programming, Kevin Callahan. This is a must-read for anyone seeking a new opportunity. – Randy Lane

When reviewing a content package, I still go straight to the audio. The audio should give me an idea of who you are. I want to see how you handle social media and if I will get to know you through those platforms as well.

It’s important to know how talent handles appearances and endorsements. Community involvement at several levels is part of the vision Pamal prioritizes, and endorsements are an effective sales tool. After reviewing the entire submission, I should have a sense of what is important to you.

BASIC DOs:

Your entire submission should require a minimum of clicks. If you have a website, THAT’S GREAT, but some require “going down the rabbit hole” to find what you’re looking for.

Go beyond just sending the link to your site. Instead, provide links to specific pages or elements so you can go straight to what you’re looking for.

Make sure the most important “stuff” is part of the submission, so it is front and center. It’s ok if it is also on the site.

Audio is still the most essential part of the submission.

Music shows under 3 minutes – make me ask for more.

Morning shows under 12 minutes – make me ask for more.

Best material up front.

Ask, “Will the listener get to know my personality after hearing this?”

Social

Include links and screenshots, etc.

Ensure your social/digital presence accurately reflects who you are, just as your audio does.

Highlight engagement without sacrificing your personality. I’m hiring you! Not your engagement (although that is important too).

Experience

Keep resume, CRV, or history to one page.

Customize your application for the role you are applying for if your experience cannot be summarized on one page.

If you’re including a cover letter, tell me a brief story. This will reinforce who you are again. It will showcase your writing skills (increasingly important) and highlight your storytelling ability.

Other Content

Do you have a video? I want to see it!

Do you have a podcast or audio-on-demand content? I want to hear it!

Awards are great, but don’t lead with them. They are not nearly as important as the other points above.

Been on the news for something other than an arrest or something similar. Include it!

Follow up

Use various follow-up methods – some people like the phone, others email, and some like text (not me).

Be creative. Remember, the job (if you get it) is to be noticed by the person hiring you.

You can learn a lot about a company, programmer, etc., by who responds. If you don’t at least get an email that says, “No Thanks,” then you didn’t want to work there anyway.

BASIC DON’Ts:

Don’t skip your homework

Research the company. Find out everything you can about the station and the opening.

Know the programmer or person hiring you.

Don’t be afraid to ask for feedback if you didn’t get the job.

Don’t get discouraged, or if you do, convert the energy to accomplish your goal.

Don’t forget that everyone is doing multiple jobs and patience is something few of us (including me) are good at… Try.