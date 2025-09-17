NAB’s Duke, Katie Couric Among 2025 Gracies Leadership Class

NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke and storied television talent Katie Couric will be receiving top honors from the Alliance for Women in Media at the 2025 Gracies Leadership Awards, alongside eight leaders, at New York City’s Tribeca 360°.

On November 18, Duke will receive the AWM Legacy Leadership Award for her work with the NABLF and as NAB Chief Impact Officer. Couric will receive the Gracies Icon Award.

This year’s honoree class also includes iHeartMedia EVP, Global Music Marketing and Strategy Alissa Pollack and Paper Kite Productions Head of Audio & Podcasts Jenna Weiss-Berman from audio, as well as Kino Lorber COO Martha Benyam; The Walt Disney Company President of Global Advertising Rita Ferro; BET Networks EVP, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy and News Connie Orlando; and NBCUniversal Local Chairman Valari Dobson Staab.

The program will again highlight emerging talent via the AWM Foundation Student Fellowships, which bring female journalism students to the New York luncheon to connect with industry leaders.

Fellowship applications open September 29 and close October 17. The luncheon will also recognize the AWM Foundation/NCTA Student Scholarship, with applications open through September 26.

AWM/F President Becky Brooks said, “Each honoree embodies innovation, leadership, and the profound influence women continue to have across every facet of media. This year, we are especially proud to present the Gracies Icon Award to Katie Couric, who was the first woman to solo anchor a network evening newscast and has continued to shape the evolving media landscape as founder of Katie Couric Media.”

“Recognizing her, along with Michelle Duke and six additional exceptional leaders, is a powerful reminder of why the Gracies Leadership Awards exist: to celebrate those whose vision and impact are reshaping our industry and inspiring its future.”

Tickets for the event are now available.