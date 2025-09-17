Civic Media Adds Regional Presidents, Promotes Hartman To COO

Civic Media has reshaped its leadership team, following recent acquisitions that have stretched the three-year-old company across Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. CEO Sage Weil promoted former VP of Operations Kory Hartman to Chief Operating Officer.

To tighten market focus, Civic Media created a two-region structure.

Civic Media President, Southern Region Chris Moreau will lead operations and strategy in the company’s southern footprint, while Civic Media Vice President, Northern Region Darla Isham will guide northern markets.

The company also added Civic Media Senior Vice President of Product Aaron Carreno, Civic Media Vice President of Marketing John Scott, and Civic Media Vice President of Technology Drew Smith to its executive ranks.

Weil stated, “This leadership restructuring reflects our commitment to providing exceptional service to our listeners and communities across our coverage areas. Each of these executives brings deep experience and a passion for local broadcasting that aligns perfectly with our mission to serve as the voice of our communities.”

Hartman added, “I’m excited about the accountability and transparency this new structure creates for both our team and the communities we serve. Having dedicated regional leadership ensures we can maintain our local focus as we grow strategically across the region.”