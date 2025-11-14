KTU Stuff-A-Truck Collects 12 Pallets of Food for NYC Families

iHeartMedia New York’s 103.5 KTU (WKTU) collected over 12 pallets of food for the Food Bank For NYC during its annual Stuff-A-Truck event. The station partnered with Associated Supermarket Group and Met Foods to support families in need across Staten Island.

On-air personalities Astra and Maxwell held a live broadcast with the KTU Street Team from Met Foods on November 8. Listeners donated non-perishable foods throughout the day, helping stock local pantries ahead of the holiday season.

Astra shared, “Every can, every box, every donation makes a difference. We’re so proud to see our listeners come out and show so much love for their neighbors.”

Maxwell said, “New Yorkers always show up for each other. This year’s Stuff-A-Truck proves just how strong our community is.”

Associated Supermarket Group VP of Marketing & Customer Experience Michele Mendoza said, “Independent supermarkets are neighborhood anchors. When families face delays in essential benefits, our stores and partners step up—because no neighbor should go hungry.”

