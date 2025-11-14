Sunny 95 Radiothon Raises $91K for Nationwide Children’s

Saga Communications Columbus’s Sunny 95 (WSNY) raised $91,252 for Nationwide Children’s Hospital through its annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon. The event supports critical care for children receiving treatment and their families.

The two-day broadcast featured Randi & Rice In The Morning sharing patient and caregiver stories to encourage listener donations. Listeners and local businesses became “Miracle Makers,” pledging funds to help provide medical care for children in need.

Sunny 95 President & General Manager Todd Markiewicz said, “Nationwide Children’s Hospital isn’t just a world-class medical facility – it’s a beacon of hope for families here in Columbus and across the globe. We’re honored to use our platform to help support the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff who dedicate their lives to helping kids heal and thrive.”