570 LA Sports Scores Allen Sliwa for Lakers Coverage

NBA analyst Allen Sliwa is joining iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ 570 LA Sports (KLAC-AM) as on-air contributor for its ongoing Lakers and NBA coverage. His segments will appear across the station’s content throughout the season and on the iHeartRadio app.

Sliwa brings 16 years of Los Angeles sports media experience, including eight years hosting Lakers Talk and five years on the Lakers Radio broadcast team. He also created the YouTube program Hoops Talk with Allen Sliwa.

Sliwa said, “I’m incredibly excited to work with iHeartRadio and the talented AM 570 LA Sports team. Hoops Talk has always been about connecting with Lakers fans in an authentic way, and this opportunity allows me to bring that same energy and perspective to a new platform. I’m honored to be part of such a respected sports lineup and grateful to iHeart for believing in what we’re building.”

iHeart LA Program Director Brian Long said, “Allen is one of the premier voices covering the Lakers. With the excitement surrounding the team this season, his perspective and passion will be a great addition to our coverage and valuable voice for Lakers fans in Southern California and across the country.”