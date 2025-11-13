Giblin Dubbed General Manager at Saga’s Mitchell Media Group

Stacy Giblin has joined Saga Communications as General Manager of Mitchell Media Group, overseeing its radio and digital operations serving Mitchell and neighboring communities in Southeast South Dakota. Giblin joins Saga from Northwestern Mutual.

She previously spent more than 14 years in the market with Doyle and Carolyn Becker’s Riverfront Broadcasting as a Media Specialist. She also operated her own retail business, Evie Rose Couture, for eight years.

Mitchell Media Group includes KMIT, Kool 98, More 95.5, Pure Oldies 103.5, and local news website MitchellNow.com.

Giblin said, “It’s an incredible honor to return to radio – an industry that has always felt like home – and to join such a talented and passionate team. Together, we’ll continue to strengthen our connection with listeners, serve our community and surrounding areas, and support our advertising partners with creative, results-driven solutions.”

Saga Chief Operating Officer Wayne Leland remarked, “Stacy’s deep roots in the Mitchell community and her proven leadership in marketing make her an exceptional fit to guide the Mitchell Media Group. Her understanding of local audiences and long-standing commitment to Mitchell will help us elevate the service we provide and reinforce our role as a trusted community partner.”