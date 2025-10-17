Catch Up With Radio’s 30 and Under Superstars: Andrew Botwinik

Radio Ink’s annual 30 and Under Superstars list honors young professionals driving radio forward with creativity, leadership, and determination. The recognition underscores how growth, mentorship, and adaptability fuel progress across a constantly evolving industry.

In our headlines, we’re checking in with 2024’s honorees for an update ahead of the 2025 class being named this December.

Today, we talk with Andrew Botwinik, Local Sales Manager for Walnut Media, an independent broadcast group with stations in Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois, as well as a digital services agency.

When Andrew learned he’d been named a 30 & Under Superstar, the weight of the recognition wasn’t lost on him. “It’s an incredible honor to be selected,” he said. “There’s a ton of talent in the radio industry, and to be chosen to be in this past year’s class is one of the best achievements I have received in my career thus far.”

The recognition came at a pivotal moment in his career. “In the past year, my role has expanded into more of a management focus,” Andrew explained. “I was elevated at the beginning of the year to be the Local Sales Manager for our Omaha market, and I work hand in hand with our team, as well as continuing to help grow local businesses.” The shift fundamentally changed how he approaches the industry. “I’ve always prided myself on learning a new skill or sharpening a current one each day, so my perspective on the radio industry has changed because I see more of the operational viewpoint rather than just a segmented portion of the pie.”

That commitment to continuous learning traces back to his earliest days in the medium. “When I first got into radio professionally after college, I learned as much as I could about every single department to be more well-rounded,” he said, “and it’s helped in everything from sales to play-by-play to management to production.” It’s this kind of dedication he believes the industry needs from its next generation. “I think younger professionals can contribute to radio by being available, present, and ready to learn,” he said. “Radio has and will always be an authority in media. We just need more people to carry on the legacy.”

Andrew was emphatic about one resource in particular, saying, “Mentorship is huge for young professionals. You should definitely seek one out if you do not have one (or many). I’ve had a handful of mentors, and I’ve been able to take small nuggets from each of them to help me improve professionally. It’s also a great way to bounce ideas and see different perspectives on how they would handle something and compare it to how you are thinking.”

Looking ahead to the next generation of honorees, Andrew offered a clear directive: “Keep the passion behind whatever your role is in the radio industry and continue learning each day. When you’re passionate, it shows in what you produce, whether it’s sales, production, play-by-play, etc. – the listeners and advertisers can tell if you don’t have passion. Continuously learning will help change your perspective on how things operate and make you indispensable to the team.”