What Radio Can Teach Podcasters About Growth and Gratitude

I’m grateful to Radio Ink‘s Deborah Parenti for asking me to be part of a panel at the 2025 NAB Show New York about some of my favorite topics: Podcasting, Content Creation, and Audience Growth.

When I ponder the subject matter, it’s pretty amazing how many elements of importance and imagination come full circle from my days of programming and managing radio brands.

Let me dissect a couple of them for your consideration.

Branding and Benchmarks

We know how mastery of positioning and branding is key to excellent execution for radio, but the same importance applies to podcasting.

Additionally, the concept of special benchmark moments, just as radio hosts know can enhance a brand and entice listeners to come back for more content, can also be part of podcast growth.

I had a “light bulb” moment when I found my benchmark for my Takin’ A Walk podcast to be my opening question for guests – “Who would you take a walk with, living or dead, and where would you take the walk”?

Answers literally go everywhere imaginable, and it gives me an opportunity not only for unique, non-duplicated content but also an angle for better audience engagement.

The brilliance of the “walk” question lies in its deceptive simplicity. It’s not asking for a professional influence or a predictable answer. It requires imagination, vulnerability, and often leads to unexpected stories. A guest might choose their grandmother, revealing family dynamics. Another might select a historical figure, opening conversations about legacy. The answers become windows into values, curiosity, and humanity that transcend their musical identity.

Relentless Pursuit of Continuous Improvement

When we acknowledge the art of great programming in radio, at the core of that success is an eye on continuous improvement.

The difference between a podcast that plateaus and one that achieves mass appeal is an obsessive commitment to getting better with every single episode. Continuous improvement isn’t about perfection—it’s about intentional evolution based on data, feedback, and honest self-assessment.

Just as coaching talent in radio is an ongoing mission, the same principles apply to podcasting.

Start with ruthless post-episode analysis. After every recording, conduct a personal debrief: Which questions generated the best responses? Where did conversations drag? Did you talk too much or not enough? Which moments gave you energy versus felt forced? Keep a running document tracking these observations. Over time, patterns emerge that inform your approach.

Execute Every Action Through the Lens of Gratitude

If you have followed some of my writing in this publication, you’ve heard me discuss the concept of gratitude blended with leadership. Many times, it is a forgotten lost art, and that is troubling.

I believe in it with all my core in what we are trying to build at Buzz Knight Media Productions as we continue to grow and learn about today’s media landscape.

Gratitude isn’t a soft skill in brand building—it’s a strategic differentiator that permeates every interaction and decision. When you execute with genuine appreciation for guests, listeners, and the opportunity itself, people feel it. And they respond by becoming loyal advocates who fuel your growth.

I invite you to join me for more this Wednesday.

Niche to Noteworthy: Winning Strategies for Niche Content Monetization & Gen Z Engagement is scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, from 11:15 AM to 12 PM in Room 3D04 as part of the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, open to conference passholders.

Joining Parenti and Knight on stage will be Media & Podcasting Executive Liz Alesse and Zach Sang Show Founder Zach Sang.