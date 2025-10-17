As Media Trust Plummets, Personalities Are Your Lifeline

A recent Gallup Survey and The Hollywood Reporter’s Morning Consult poll reveal what most of us already sense: public trust in “the media,” radio, TV, and newspapers has hit another low. Only 28% of respondents report trusting the media.

The polarization of news into left and right viewpoints continues to erode overall confidence.

But here’s the twist, and it’s a big one. While “the media” ranks near the bottom in trust, individual news anchors scored dramatically higher.

The Power of People

At the top of the 80 anchors surveyed sits David Muir of ABC News, with a 63% trust rating. That’s more than double the trust people place in “the media” overall. People may not trust “the media,” but they still trust people.

Late-Night Lessons

Late-night television ratings have been declining because fewer people watch in real time. Audiences more often watch highlights and viral clips at their convenience.

Late-night comedians are still major influencers. When Stephen Colbert or other late-night hosts hit a nerve with a smart, funny moment, millions will watch the clip online, often far exceeding their broadcast ratings, which hover around two million viewers for the top three.

Radio’s Takeaway

The Howard Stern Show has 1.7 million Instagram followers, and SiriusXM has 647k. On a local level, The KVJ Show in West Palm Beach has 36,400 Instagram followers, and 97.9 WRMF has 8,290 followers.

Music is everywhere, but your talent is the brand distinction. That’s your edge.

Make Your Personalities the Face of Your Brand

Promote your trusted personalities.

Build your brand around talent. Use their faces and voices in marketing. They’re your biggest differentiator. Use your stars for imaging.

Instead of relying on generic voice talents, let your trusted hosts voice much of your promos and imaging. Familiar voices build connection and credibility. Post your content daily

It’s shocking how many shows in 2025 still don’t post their content. Audiences expect content access on their time. Highlights, benchmarks, and full shows must be available on demand.

Stop obsessing over slogans, positioning statements, and freshening your station voiceover. Instead, make your personalities the face and voice of your brand.