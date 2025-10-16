Kim Komando to Host 2025 Radio Hall of Fame Induction

Syndicated radio host and 2021 Radio Hall of Fame inductee Kim Komando will help welcome this year’s class as Master of Ceremonies for the 2025 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, October 30, at Chicago’s Swissotel Hotel.

Komando hosts The Kim Komando Show, heard on 420 radio stations nationwide, along with Daily Tech Update and Digital Life Hacks reports carried by 390 stations. She has also written columns for USA Today since 2002 and the Daily Mail since 2020.

This year’s class includes Tom “Mojo” Carballo, Alice Cooper, Colin Cowherd, DeDe McGuire, Mike McVay, Martha Quinn, Bob Lacey and Sheri Lynch, Scott Simon, Shelley “The Playboy” Stewart, and Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott.

Tickets for the event are on sale through the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair Dennis Green said, “We are delighted to have Kim Komando serve as our MC for this year’s Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Kim has been a visionary, trend-setter, and entrepreneur in the digital space before the explosion of all things digital. She has informed and educated audiences across the country like no one else in the genre and her Hall of Fame career shows no signs of slowing down. Kim was inducted in Chicago, and we are honored to have her back to host this year’s show.”

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair Kraig T. Kitchin said, “We’re grateful to Kim Komando for helping us to create a most special evening for each of our 2025 inductees. She knows the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve the recognition of such an induction.”

Founded by Emerson Radio Corporation in 1988, the Radio Hall of Fame has been operated by the Museum of Broadcast Communications since 1991.