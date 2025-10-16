NPR Names Former Girl Scouts Marketing Executive as CMO

As the public media company seeks to replace its lost federal funding, NPR has named Mishka Pitter-Armand as Chief Marketing Officer, tasking her with building new revenue channels for the network beyond traditional funding sources.

Most recently, Pitter-Armand led marketing, fundraising, corporate partnerships, and communications as Chief Advancement Officer for Crisis Text Line. Before that, she held the position of Vice President of Brand and Product Marketing at Girl Scouts of the USA.

Her background also includes senior marketing positions at PepsiCo and JDRF, now known as Breakthrough T1D.

In her new role, Pitter-Armand will lead insights, acquisition, and performance marketing efforts while working alongside NPR’s editorial, product, and development teams to expand listenership and strengthen donor engagement. She’ll also collaborate with National Public Media to enhance relationships with underwriting sponsors.

“For decades, my own perspective on family, career, and culture has been informed and challenged by NPR programming,” Pitter-Armand said. “I’m excited to bring both my corporate and nonprofit professional experiences to a mission I deeply believe in. As audiences shift to new platforms and formats with increasing speed, we have a powerful opportunity to meet audiences where they are, especially across digital platforms. I look forward to working with teams across NPR to grow and diversify our audience and revenue sources, ensuring that even more people can access the trusted journalism and storytelling that make NPR so essential.”

NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher praised the appointment: “Mishka’s experience aligning product and purpose is the right fit for NPR at this important moment. She brings deep expertise in understanding and engaging broad audiences and a track record of driving growth at mission-driven organizations. Her familiarity with federated structures, such as Girl Scouts of the USA, and track record of creating opportunities with new experiences and offerings, will serve both NPR and the entire public radio system.”